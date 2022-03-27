Chris Doukas of Curtis Blades TKO via punches in Ohio

2022-03-27 06:23:55 GMT+00:00 – Curtis Blades defeated Chris Doukas in 17 seconds with an impressive technical knockout in the second round of his main event at UFC Fight Night in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday.

Blades (16-3) is known as a wrestler, but instead of a takedown, he used his punches to defeat Doukas (12-5).

The Chicago-area heavyweight has now won six of his last seven matches.

Saturday’s other main card winners were lightweight Mark Diakis, welterweight Neil Magny, flyweight Kai Cara-France, welterweight Brian Barberena and flyweight Alexa Grasso.

-Field level media

Register now for unlimited access to Reuters.com register

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principals.