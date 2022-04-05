Chris Ellison: Bill actor on his aphasia – same diagnosis as Bruce Willis

Chris Ellison played DCI Burnside in the popular ITV series The Bills from 1984 to 2000. The actor’s life took a dramatic turn 18 months ago when he was diagnosed with aphasia following a stroke. The condition – a brain disorder in which a person has difficulty with their language or speech – has been shoved into obscurity after Bruce Willis recently made public about his diagnosis.

Accompanied by his wife Anita, Chris went on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to provide insight into his battle with aphasia and how it has shaken both of their lives over the past 18 months.

Anita described how Chris often “felt embarrassed and grabbed my arm because he couldn’t speak”.

He continued: “We’ve been like monks really. Haven’t gone out at all.”

Bruce Willis is going public…