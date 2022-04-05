Chris Ellison praises GMB audience for raising awareness of aphasia

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports Supports HTML5 video

Good Morning Britain viewers have applauded Bills star Chris Ellison for raising awareness about aphasia.

The former actor, best known for playing DCI Frank Burnside on the beloved show, has been diagnosed with a speech debilitating disease similar to the Hollywood action film Bruce Willis.

The condition has affected their cognitive abilities, with the NHS saying it is more common in people over the age of 65.

Chris joined the ITV program with his wife, Anita, who spoke for him for most of the interview.

When presenter Richard Madley asked the actor if he was feeling better now, people knew about him…