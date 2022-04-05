Chris Ellison’s wife speaks out about husband’s diagnosis with the same disorder as Bruce Willis

play brightcove video

Chris Ellison and his wife Anita talk to ITV’s Good Morning Britain about their struggles with aphasia.

Chris Ellison’s Wife Talks About Her Husband’s “Lonely” Journey With Hollywood Post-aphasia Bruce Wills Announced that he is suffering from the same condition.

The 75-year-old actor, best known for playing DCI Frank Burnside in The Bill, was diagnosed with the condition 18 months ago following a stroke. This has made him largely unable to speak, although he can understand everything.

The couple were inspired to share Alison’s diagnosis after last weekend Willis’ family announced that the Die Hard actor will be stepping away from his acting career as Vicar…