ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Gayle shared funny video, ate the biggest burger

Sports desk. West Indian batsman Chris Gayle has created a series of match-sixes that will be a tough challenge for any batsman to break in the coming days. For your information, let us know that Chris Gayle, famous for his explosive style worldwide, is on the first place in the list of Sixers King of IPL. Chris Gayle has gone on holiday in Maldives these days. Due to the Corona virus outbreak in India, IPL 2021 is currently postponed indefinitely, after which many cricketers have reached Maldives holiday directly from India. Chris Gayle always enjoys his life in a better way and he keeps sharing his photos and videos on social media too many times.

Friends tell you that Chris Gayle has shared a funny video on Instagram, in this video he is seen shirtless. In the video, Chris Gayle is seen eating a huge burger. Sharing this funny video, Chris Gayle wrote in its caption, ‘Breaking news, Universe boss ate the biggest burger of his life.

Friends are very fond of this video on social media. In the video, they are saying that this is the biggest burger of their life, which they have eaten. Chris Gayle eating burgers in this video saying that this is the biggest burger I have ever held in my hand. Very much like burgers. This is a very big burger, dude. Now I am taking it home, my stomach is full. Chris Gayle has a great record in IPL.

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top