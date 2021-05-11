Chris Gayle shared funny video, ate the biggest burger

Sports desk. West Indian batsman Chris Gayle has created a series of match-sixes that will be a tough challenge for any batsman to break in the coming days. For your information, let us know that Chris Gayle, famous for his explosive style worldwide, is on the first place in the list of Sixers King of IPL. Chris Gayle has gone on holiday in Maldives these days. Due to the Corona virus outbreak in India, IPL 2021 is currently postponed indefinitely, after which many cricketers have reached Maldives holiday directly from India. Chris Gayle always enjoys his life in a better way and he keeps sharing his photos and videos on social media too many times.

Friends tell you that Chris Gayle has shared a funny video on Instagram, in this video he is seen shirtless. In the video, Chris Gayle is seen eating a huge burger. Sharing this funny video, Chris Gayle wrote in its caption, ‘Breaking news, Universe boss ate the biggest burger of his life.

Friends are very fond of this video on social media. In the video, they are saying that this is the biggest burger of their life, which they have eaten. Chris Gayle eating burgers in this video saying that this is the biggest burger I have ever held in my hand. Very much like burgers. This is a very big burger, dude. Now I am taking it home, my stomach is full. Chris Gayle has a great record in IPL.