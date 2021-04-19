Chris Gayle’s dance moves will also fail the actors, see VIDEO – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Buddies, you all know that the 14th season of IPL has began, by which 11 matches have been performed. Kris Gayle, a Punjab participant, has been within the information for a brand new music video, which was launched on April 11. The lyrics of this tune are – Jamaica To India.

Let me inform you that this tune of Chris Gayle is making quite a lot of noise on YouTube. Chris Gayle has teamed up with Indian rapper Amyway Bantai for this tune. Buddies, you may see within the tune video that Chris Gayle is surrounded by scorching women and profitable everybody’s coronary heart along with his dance strikes. Buddies, seeing the dance strikes of Chris Gayle, you may lose the sweat of excellent actors.

Buddies, this tune is trending at primary on YouTube. Thus far, greater than 50 lakh individuals have seen it. On this tune, persons are very a lot liking the model of Chris Gayle. Let me inform you that Chris Gayle likes Indian songs loads. Buddies, lots of his movies have gone viral, by which he appeared in songs starting from Bollywood to Sapna Chaudhary.