LATEST

Chris Gayle’s dance moves will also fail the actors, see VIDEO – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Sports activities desk. Buddies, you all know that the 14th season of IPL has began, by which 11 matches have been performed. Kris Gayle, a Punjab participant, has been within the information for a brand new music video, which was launched on April 11. The lyrics of this tune are – Jamaica To India.

Let me inform you that this tune of Chris Gayle is making quite a lot of noise on YouTube. Chris Gayle has teamed up with Indian rapper Amyway Bantai for this tune. Buddies, you may see within the tune video that Chris Gayle is surrounded by scorching women and profitable everybody’s coronary heart along with his dance strikes. Buddies, seeing the dance strikes of Chris Gayle, you may lose the sweat of excellent actors.

Buddies, this tune is trending at primary on YouTube. Thus far, greater than 50 lakh individuals have seen it. On this tune, persons are very a lot liking the model of Chris Gayle. Let me inform you that Chris Gayle likes Indian songs loads. Buddies, lots of his movies have gone viral, by which he appeared in songs starting from Bollywood to Sapna Chaudhary.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
31
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top