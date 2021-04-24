Chris Hughton has “mixed feelings” as Forest secure

Chris Hughton noticed Forest’s second-tier standing confirmed with two video games to play following a 1-1 draw with Stoke.

Chris Hughton admitted his reduction at seeing Nottingham Forest safe Championship security and instantly focused higher from his aspect subsequent season. Hughton noticed Forest’s second-tier standing confirmed with two video games to play following a 1-1 draw with Stoke as Lewis Grabban scored for the second recreation in a row. Grabban’s close-range end within the fiftieth minute cancelled out Rabbi Matondo‘s Twenty seventh-minute opener for the guests.

Forest appeared the extra more likely to win and, after the ultimate whistle, Hughton voiced his disenchanted with the outcome and Forest’s place within the desk.

“I’ve blended emotions, actually. I’m speaking on the again of an honest efficiency and I’m disenchanted that we now have not gained, however happy that, in a really aggressive division and a really aggressive season, that we had a ok spell in the previous couple of months to place us on this place,” stated Hughton.

“I’m disenchanted, general, that we aren’t increased up the desk. For what we now have received right here and for a few of our performances over the previous couple of months, I’d have preferred to have seen us additional up.

“That’s the greatest disappointment. It does should be higher subsequent season even when there have been features I’ve been happy with.

“I assumed there have been quite a lot of good issues within the efficiency.

“We performed in opposition to a staff who’re excellent at what they do however we had good possession and the one problem we had is that, except you get alternatives and objectives, you might be at all times involved that you’re going to make a mistake.

“Within the first half their aim was most likely the one alternative they’d. I assumed we should always have been forward earlier than that.

“However what happy me most was our perspective within the second half. We gave it an actual good go, I assumed we deserved to win, however in the event you can not put the ball at the back of the web, that clearly turns into more durable.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill additionally felt his aspect might need snatched all three factors however praised a younger squad for his or her efforts on the Metropolis Floor.

“We scored a superb aim and we may have finished higher with a number of the different alternatives we had,” stated O’Neill.

“We pushed very arduous, we gained quite a lot of corners however we simply didn’t get a clear-cut probability; a correct alternative to fall for us.

“I felt we may have gained the sport but it surely was a superb efficiency from a squad that included quite a lot of younger gamers.

“We have been taking part in in opposition to a really skilled Championship staff. Forest have quite a lot of excellent gamers and it’s good that we’re disenchanted solely to have taken some extent.

“You at all times need your remaining ball to be higher. There have been events at this time when that was the case. We are going to preserve engaged on that. There may be room to enhance on that.

“However our counter-attacking was excellent at this time. I used to be delighted with that side of our recreation.

“We did miss Nick Powell at this time as a result of we all know how essential he’s to the staff. He simply has a presence about him and a superb athletic capacity as effectively.”