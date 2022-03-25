LATEST

Chris Kamara gives health update on GMB and reveals he’s in therapy for speech disorder

Posted on
Chris Kamara gives health update on GMB and reveals he's in therapy for speech disorder

Football Saturday host Chris Kamara appeared on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, where he spoke to Ben Shepherd about his struggles since suffering from apraxia.

video loading

video unavailable

GMB: Chris Kamara explains the apraxia of his speech

Chris Kamara has revealed that he is currently in treatment after suffering from the speech disorder apraxia.

The 64-year-old TV presenter appeared on Friday’s Good Morning Britain to talk to Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins about the upcoming series of Ninja Warriors.

However, the conversation soon turned to Chris’ health as Charlotte asked him how he had been doing since his diagnosis and how the public’s support had helped him.

“It was unbelievable, today is a good day, today I feel like I’m fine, I don’t know…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

653
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top