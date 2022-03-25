Chris Kamara gives health update on GMB and reveals he’s in therapy for speech disorder

GMB: Chris Kamara explains the apraxia of his speech

Football Saturday host Chris Kamara appeared on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, where he spoke to Ben Shepherd about his struggles since suffering from apraxia.

Chris Kamara has revealed that he is currently in treatment after suffering from the speech disorder apraxia.

The 64-year-old TV presenter appeared on Friday’s Good Morning Britain to talk to Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins about the upcoming series of Ninja Warriors.

However, the conversation soon turned to Chris’ health as Charlotte asked him how he had been doing since his diagnosis and how the public’s support had helped him.

“It was unbelievable, today is a good day, today I feel like I’m fine, I don’t know…