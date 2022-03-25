Chris Kamara makes heartbreaking “drunk” admission over battle with speech condition

Soccer Saturday star Chris Kamara revealed he suffered from speech apraxia after spectators noticed a difference in his voice, with some questioning whether he was drunk.

The former Premier League star revealed he suffers from speech apraxia after Soccer Saturday spectators noticed a difference in his voice last weekend. The 64-year-old, set to leave soccer on Saturday at the end of the season, is determined to “beat” the situation and continue his media career. The former midfielder has appeared in countless TV shows…