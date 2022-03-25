Chris Kamara on apraxia and return of ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK

Chris Kamara says he is overwhelmed by the incredible public support he has received after disclosing his health issues.

He was prompted to post an opening message on social media after Sky Sports Soccer viewers were concerned about his speech on Saturday as he broadcast from the League One clash between Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town.

‘I never expected that reaction in a million years, but everyone has been so wonderful, so kind’ ️ TV legend @chris_kammy Recently it was learned that he was undergoing treatment for apraxia speech disorder. pic.twitter.com/pCltKsSKvF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 25 March 2022

Speaking live on TODAY Good Morning Britain, ‘Kamie’ said: “Today is a good day for me. I think I’m fine. I don’t know how to…