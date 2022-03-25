Chris Kamara opens up about speech apraxia battle on Good Morning Britain

The Sky Sports presenter and former footballer, 64, appeared last weekend abusing his words during Soccer Saturday, prompting viewers to message him on social media.

He later posted on Twitter stating that he had developed a speech disorder along with an existing thyroid issue.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the former player appreciated the feedback from friends and family and said he was receiving treatment from a speech therapist to address the issue.

Describing the response to his post as “incredible”, he said: “Today is a good day so today I feel like I am fine. I don’t know how I sound but it sounds like I am fine.”

Kamara said some people had questioned whether he was drunk after his on-screen appearance last weekend.

He continued: “When I put out…