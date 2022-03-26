Chris Kamara tells ITV Good Morning Britain experts are ‘unsure’ whether speech will improve

Broadcaster Chris Kamara has revealed that even experts are unsure whether his speech will improve. The former Premier League star and broadcasting legend has admitted he looks “drunk”.

Kamara revealed that he suffers from apraxia of speech after Soccer Saturday spectators noticed a difference in his voice over the past weekend, mirror report, The 64-year-old, set to leave soccer on Saturday at the end of the season, is determined to “beat” the situation and continue his media career. The former midfielder has appeared in countless TV shows during the past two decades, including one at Emmerdale.

Kamara made nearly 800 professional appearances during his playing career for Portsmouth, Swindon, Brentford, Stoke, Leeds, Luton, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bradford. She…