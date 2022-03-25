Chris Kamara thanks fans for support after revealing speech disorder diagnosis

Presenter and football pundit Chris Kamara has thanked fans for their support after revealing his apraxia of speech diagnosis.

Kamara explained his situation to supporters on social media and was sent thousands of replies, including some from his Soccer Saturday colleagues. He appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday and spoke more about his condition and his gratitude to his fans.

“It was incredible, today is a good day, today I feel like I’m fine, I don’t know how I sound but it sounds like I’m fine,” Chris said.

“I’m not really sure about how this turns out because if I explain my apraxia, it seems to be the fact that when we think and come through our speech, So it’s easy, it’s easy, it’s natural.

“My apraxia when…