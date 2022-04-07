Chris Kirchner Provides Tantalizing Derby County Update After Preferred Bidder Announcement

Chris Kirchner, Derby County’s preferred bidder, said there is “much more work to do” but he is “excited for the future”.

More than three months after the American businessman withdrew a bid to buy the Rams after two months of negotiations, club administrators have named Kirchner as their preferred bidder to buy the club out of administration. It has been described as an “important milestone” about seven months after he was appointed to Quantuma.

Being the preferred bidder gives them exclusivity and preferential status to complete the takeover of the club. Kirchner is the co-founder and CEO of software company Slync.io, a global logistics technology provider.

READ: Next steps for Derby after Kirchner announcement

Read: Major issues in the meeting…