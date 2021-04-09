“Chris Paul needs to get love for MVP”: Charles Barkley sings Suns superstar’s praise and claims he needs to be in the MVP conversation alongside Nikola Jokic and James Harden | The SportsRush

Charles Barkley says he wants Chris Paul to receive love for MVP this season following a 29-point outing in a win over the Utah Jazz.

The battle of the heavyweights out West between the number 1 seeded Utah Jazz and the number 2 seeded Phoenix Suns that took place last night most certainly did not disappoint.

With the game going to overtime due to heroics from Donovan Mitchell, the Suns eventually pulled away thanks to a combined effort of 64 points from Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

The Suns are now merely 1.5 games back from the 1st seed in the Western Conference. This turnaround from missing the Playoffs last season to being a team that aspires to make the Western Conference Finals, can be attributed to the addition of Chris Paul.

The 35-year-old has historically made every single franchise he’s gone to, have a better win percentage than the year prior, with the Suns going from a 46.6% win percentage to a whopping 72%.

Charles Barkley wants people to include Chris Paul in the conversation for MVP.

It’s impossible to miss the impact Chris Paul has had on this Suns team. Whether it’s him raising DeAndre Ayton’s ceiling or taking over in the clutch (he had 16 points in the 4Q and OT last night), CP3 has been doing it all for Phoenix. Chuck is clearly enamored by the ‘point god’ as he wants more respect to be put on his name.

“I’m going to say this for the last time. Early on in the season, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were the MVPs. Then James Harden was the MVP. You guys got to start giving my guy Chris Paul love for the MVP.”

“You guys got to start giving my guy Chris Paul love for MVP.” Chuck thinks CP3 deserves more respect. pic.twitter.com/gSthgsE5nP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2021

The term MVP has been thrown around quite loosely as of recent. Nowadays, the recipient of MVP honors is not always the ‘most valuable player’; otherwise, LeBron James would’ve won another 3 at the very least.

If the award this 2020-21 season was given based off the true value of a certain player to a team, combined with how well the team is performing, Chris Paul should most definitely be in the conversation. The ‘bright future Suns’ are officially the ‘bright now Suns’, according to Kevin O’Connor, and he’s absolutely right.