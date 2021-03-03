“Chris Paul would be a hell of a coach”: Officials around the NBA believe the Sun Star is destined for a career as a head coach. sport

League officials around the NBA believe that Chris Paul is likely to become head coach after his playing career.

Chris paul Has been one of the highest IQ players in the NBA since his season as a cheater. And, over the years, the 35-year-old has also developed into an outstanding leader, something that has been on full display this season with the Phoenix Suns.

While this is true, many are skeptical about whether his smart will translate as a head coach, and appropriately so. Even some of the greatest players to grace the court have had terrible tenures as head coaches.

However, according to reports, it seems that most of the league officials are fully confident on the matter, and even believe that Chris Paul has a chance to become a great head coach.

“Chris Paul makes every team better”: How Point God is seen around the league’s front offices

As Chris Paul is starting to reach the end of his career, the nonsense of him becoming a head coach is only growing louder. While doing his research on the subject, Sherrod Blockley of the Bleacher Report had a say on the matter.

“The consensus among league officials is the next player who will be the leaping Chris Paul, similar to calling plays.”

As Blakely continued his research on the matter, an unnamed executive gave his opinion on the matter.

👀 BEST DIMES FROM FLOOR GENERALS @ CP3 And @King James In the last 5 seasons! Chris Paul and LeBron will face off tonight at 10 PM / TNT in SUNS vs LAKERS. pic.twitter.com/0AyoFDfZZ3 – NBA (@NBA) 2 March, 2021

“You look at his leadership, from the fact that the team he comes with is better than once they get there before they arrive … It makes you believe that he will be one hell of a coach. I think no organization would be crazy to see if there is a way to get him on board to play.

Only time will really tell what Chris Paul decides to do in the future, and how good it will be. However, we are among those who believe he truly has the potential to become an excellent head coach if he ever makes that decision.