Chris Pine and his mother, Gwynne Guilford image , youtube

Chris Pine, America’s Best Chris which has far surpassed rivals Evans, Pratt, and Of course, hemsworth – Jimmy was one of Kimmel’s guests last night, and it was so delightful. Not that we’re surprised in any way (see previous sentence about us Chris ranking), but the chat itself revealed some unexpected trivia about the actor’s Hollywood ancestry.

there are many pine fans probably already know that his father, Robert Pine, is a veteran character actor known for shows like chips And days of Our LivesBut we were thrilled to be reminded of their equally, if not much cooler, maternal side of the family: Both Pine’s mother and grandmother are true B. -Movie Scream Queens.

First of all Pine’s grandmother, Anne Gwynne, is a…