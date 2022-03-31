Chris Pine Mistaken For Joy Lawrence At An Oscar Party: ‘Not Enough, But Thanks’

By blank atad, three hours ago

People sometimes mix up their stars.

On Wednesday nights, Chris Pine “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appeared on. and revealed that he was mistaken for a completely different actor during the Oscars party on Sunday.

Read more: Chris Pine blames bearded look on ‘laziness’ and potential new role

“Well, I was on one, and I was about to leave, and this guy stops me and he’s like, ‘I know you.'” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘God, this again.’ And she’s like, ‘Joey Lawrence!'”

“That’s a weird one,” laughed Kimmel.

“I said, ‘Not quite, but thanks, I’m sure I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,'” Paine said.

After explaining that he wasn’t really a musician and an actor…