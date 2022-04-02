Chris Pine praises Harry Styles’ ‘learn-hungry’ attitude towards acting

Star Trek actor Chris Pine praised singer Harry Styles for his “learn-hungry” attitude towards acting, calling him a “humble hard worker”.

The pair work together in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Little Women star Florence Pugh played Alice, while former One Direction singer Styles played Jack and Outlaw King actor Paine Frank appeared in a supporting role.

Prince Harry shakes hands with Harry Styles at the world premiere of Dunkirk (Eamon McCormack/PA)

This is Styles’ second big-screen acting role, after appearing in 2017’s Dunkirk with stars including Tom Hardy and Sir Mark Rylance.

Appearing on The One Show from Los Angeles, Pine, 41, said: “Harry, honestly, he’s a lovely guy.

“To be that young and to be that famous and to be that young…