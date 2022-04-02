Chris Pine rates Harry Styles’ ‘learn-hungry’ attitude towards acting

Chris Pine is a big fan of Harry Styles (Picture: Getty; Reuters)

Harry Styles admires his acting career, particularly his work ethic while honing his craft.

The Star Trek actor, 41, who stars opposite Harry in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, had nothing but nice things to say about 28-year-old Harry.

Appearing on The One Show via video link from Los Angeles, Chris said: ‘Harry, honestly, he’s a lovely man.

‘To be that young and to be that famous and you’ve got your head screwed right on, he’s a humble hard worker.

‘He shows up to set before everyone else, is hungry to learn, and he and Florence’ [Pugh]I actually saw the movie, just knocked it out of the park.’

Harry and Florence star in the lead roles of Jack and Alice in Don’t Worry…