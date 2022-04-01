Chris Pine Told A Confused Man At Oscar Party He Was 'Captain America''s Chris Evans

The guy who went to a party at the Oscars shindig over the weekend knew him as…Joey Lawrence?

in Pine, Wednesday Appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Kimmel recalled that when the party-goer mistook him for a “Blossom” actor and musician, he eventually told her and told him that he was actually Chris Evans, who played Captain America in several Marvel movies. .

This is hardly the first time that Paine has been called by another male figure, he said.

“I’ve got Ryan Reynolds, [Chris] Pratt, [Chris] Hemsworth, Matt Damon,” Pine said in her bid for “best dressed Chris” in blush, embroidered button-downs, striped maroon-and-white pants and smoking slippers.