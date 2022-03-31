Chris Rock case: Zoe Kravitz attacks Will Smith

It was this incident that made 94. was markedth Oscar ceremony. This Sunday, March 27, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter joked about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Since then, the video has gone worldwide, causing a wave of reactions on the social network. The stars have also joined the story by taking each other’s side. On Monday, March 28, Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock as well as the Oscar Academy and everyone who saw his anger. However, for some people, the “I’m Legend” star’s mea culpability just isn’t enough. In fact, Zoë Kravitz, who was in the room that evening, reacted on the social network.

ALSO READ >> Legendary Couple: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, The Untouchables

“We attack people on stage now”

This Tuesday, March 29, the actress shared two…