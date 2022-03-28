Chris Rock’s bad taste joke that sparked Will Smith’s fury

Jada Pinkett suffers from alopecia, so she resorted to a zest bite (Photo: Instagram)

An uncomfortable and disturbing moment experienced at the awards ceremony Oscar number 94When in the full presentation of any one category, Will Smith took to the stage angrily.

Chris Rock presenting the award for Best Documentary when Made an unfortunate joke that angered the actor and American manufacturer.

comedian jokingly told Smith that he was looking forward to the sequel gi zen, making an explicit reference to the bald head of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Then Smith got up from his seat, walked over to Rock and slapped him. After sitting back, Smith shouted at The Rock: “Get your wife’s name out of you…