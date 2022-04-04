Chris Stapleton Delivers Brooding ‘Cold’ at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Chris Stapleton delivers a stunning performance of “Cold” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3).

Stapleton took the stage with his usual band, but he was accompanied by strings in a dimly lit, moody stage set, which helped emphasize the dark theme of the song, which won Best Country Song during a separate ceremony on Sunday afternoon. took it home. 3 April).

Stapleton went to the 2022 Grammy Awards as one of the most nominated country artists with three nominations, and won “You Should Maybe Leave”, Best Country Song for “Cold” and Best Country Performance for Best Country Album. Winning and winning their categories. Starting from,

Stapleton took the stage on Sunday to deliver a speech after winning Best Country Song for “Cold.”