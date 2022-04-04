Chris Stapleton’s Grammy performance: Watch him sing ‘Cold’

Chris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the process.

“Why did you get so cold / Why did you go and cut me with a knife, put our love on ice?” The country singer spoke, bathed in blue light and backed by a string section and his longtime band. Everyone on stage was playing live: Stapleton refused to perform on a pre-taped track at the awards show.

“Cold”, which won Best Country Song on Day One, appears on Stapleton’s latest album Starting fromThis year’s Grammy winner for Best Country Album. Written by Stapleton with producer Dave Cobb and his bandmates JT Cure and Derek Mixon, the song is framed by an angular minor-key piano part that evokes moodiness…