Chris Wallace at Fox News says life got ‘unstable’

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Mr. Wallace said of his time at the network. “And since November of 2020, it became volatile, increasingly volatile over time.”

Still, he acknowledged that some viewers may wonder why he didn’t leave earlier.

“Some people may have drawn the line earlier or at a different point,” he said: “I think Fox has changed during the past year and a half. But I can certainly understand where someone would say, ‘ Yes, you were a slow learner, Chris.'”

Fox News declined to comment.

Mr Wallace said his new CNN+ series, which airs Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m., was inspired by the work of well-known interviewers like Larry King…