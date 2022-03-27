Chris Wallace says he left Fox News after people “questioning the truth”

Chris Wallace says he left Fox News when people at the news organization began to question matters of truth, such as the January 6 uprising and whether the 2020 election was stolen.

“I no longer felt comfortable with programming at Fox,” Wallace reported. the new York Times In a recent interview.

Wallace, who announced his departure from Fox News in December 2021, told the Times that life at his former network was “unstable”.

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace told the Times. “But when people started questioning the truth – who won the 2020 election? Was January 6 a rebellion? – I found it to be not sustainable.”

Wallace left Fox News to work for CNN’s new streaming platform, CNN+. His new show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” is starting…