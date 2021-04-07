LATEST

Chris Webber’s “Timeout” Blunder Lives in College Basketball Infamy

Avatar
By
Posted on
Chris Webber’s “Timeout” Blunder Lives in College Basketball Infamy
AP Photo / Susan Ragan, File

Chris Webber bailed out the ref.

The 64,000 in attendance — and the 35 million watching on TV — saw the Michigan Wolverines forward snag a missed Pat Sullivan free-throw and travel. The three men in the striped shirts missed it.

Watch the video

The plan was to get Jalen Rose the ball to make a play for himself or create a look for Webber. UNC defender George Lynch refuted the outlet pass.

Webber debates if he should make the pass or call a timeout. He hesitates, travels, and takes the ball up the court himself.

Realizing time was against him, he dribbles toward the Michigan bench. A double team surrounds him, and he signals the nail in the coffin “T”. The scoreboard read zero timeouts.

Head coach Steve Fisher had addressed the situation in the huddle of their last break in the action. Technical foul.

Up 73-71, the North Carolina Tar Heels received two foul shots and possession. UNC guard Donald Williams hit both to give his team a four-point lead and secure Dean Smith’s second NCAA championship.

The infamous play signaled the end of the game, and the end of a cultural phenomenon.

Chris Webber’s Timeout

RELATED: Chris Webber Dated Tyra Banks Before Finding His Forever Love

Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, Rob Pelinka, and any player wearing a Michigan jersey were distraught. The clock had 11 ticks until the buzzer, but their fate was all but sealed.

The gravity of the mistake piled on Webber. His teammates tried to pick him up. Without him, the Wolverines wouldn’t have rolled through the Elite Eight and Final Four to the national championship game.

Webber answered Tar Heels center Eric Montross’ 16 points and Williams’ 25 with 23 of his own. He led the team in scoring and rebounding for the season. In the semifinals matchup of the Rainbow Classic in Hawaii earlier in the year, Webber’s 27 points and 8 rebounds helped defeat UNC 79-78.

This one hurt, though.

Michigan had done everything short of winning the NCAA Tournament in the two years of the Fab Five era. They played with attitude, they wore baggy shorts, they were young and exciting, they were the antithesis to the Duke Blue Devils, UCLA Bruins, Kentucky Wildcats and Arizona Wildcats. They were college basketball pioneers.

The story was supposed to end with a trophy and confetti.

It ended with a tears. On the Michigan bus departing New Orleans’ Superdome the only sound was Webber crying with his mother, who Fisher allowed to join.

The star power forward went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft and have a solid career that included five All-Star appearances. Rose, Howard, King, and Jackson went on to be NBA players as well.

Webber avoids addressing the national title game and his time in Ann Arbor. In 2002, the university vacated the 1992-93 season due to players receiving payments and improper benefits from boosters. Webber was among the main beneficiaries.

History looks at the blunder as solely Webber’s. Had he not called the fateful timeout and Michigan pulled out the victory, it would’ve been the zebras mistake to bear.

He could be remembered as a March Madness hero and not a tragedy.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
788
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
787
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
772
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
747
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
740
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
679
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
628
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
623
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top