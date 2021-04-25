LATEST

Chris Weidman Ironically, And Horrifically Breaks Leg In Uriah Hall Rematch At UFC 261

Chris Weidman Ironically, And Horrifically Breaks Leg In Uriah Hall Rematch At UFC 261

Chris Weidman severely injured

Followers are again at UFC 261 for a sold-out crowd of 15,000 filling the Vystar Veterans Memorial Area tonight in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24.

Tonight’s occasion hosts three epic championships fights, beginning within the ladies’s flyweight division, then transferring to the ladies’s strawweight division, earlier than capping the night time off with a welterweight rematch.

The function bout of the night time exhibits pound-for-pound nice Valentina Shevchenko, who seems to defend her prestigious title for the fifth time tonight towards former UFC ladies’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Weili Zhang seems to make the second protection of her title tonight towards former UFC ladies’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, and Kamaru Usman headlines the occasion opposing Jorge Masvidal, seeking to make the fourth protection of his UFC welterweight crown.

They met for the primary time at UFC 251, and now they meet for the second time at UFC 261.

Former UFC middleweight champion, No. 11 ranked Chris Weidman confronted a well-recognized face tonight, as he fought No. 9 ranked Uriah Corridor for the second time. Satirically sufficient, on a card stacked with three title fights, the primary time these two fought was additionally for a belt.

Weidman got here into the combat with a report of 2-0, and he took Corridor’s undefeated 4-0 report that night time, in addition to the ROC middleweight championship.

Weidman then defended the title as soon as earlier than coming to the UFC, whereas Corridor misplaced his subsequent bout to future middleweight contender Costa Philippou by way of majority resolution, earlier than making it to The Final Fighter 17 three fights later.

Each of those males have had an excessive amount of success since then, however they’ve additionally each come up brief quite a lot of instances.

All 5 of Weidman’s defeats come by way of knockout, whereas Corridor is a knockout artist. Corridor has been identified to crumble below strain, whereas Weidman can strain him like no different along with his elite wrestling and MMA grappling.

It is a actually epic rematch we received to see go down tonight! Proceed studying to see the way it went down:

Official Consequence: Uriah Corridor def. Chris Weidman by way of TKO (leg harm) at :17 of spherical one

Spherical 1

The 2 come out and contact gloves, and never lengthy into the bout in any respect Weidman throws a tough leg kick, a really, very exhausting leg kick. Corridor checks the kick, and that’s all she wrote, Weidman’s shin was folded in half over Corridor’s leg, simply earlier than he fell over on it.

This was extremely exhausting to observe occur, once more, and it’s extremely ironic that it occurred to Chris Weidman.

In fact, the time we reference this to is when Weidman rematched Anderson Silva after taking his throne, the place Silva threw a leg kick and Weidman checked it, breaking Silva’s leg.

Now one other middleweight champion has fallen sufferer to the repercussions of throwing leg kicks. Simply unbelievable.

Brady Briggs

I grew to become a fan of fight sports activities after I was 12 years outdated. I used to be scrolling via the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night time. That’s the primary combat I noticed, and the combat that received me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my objective is to enlighten everybody on what’s occurring within the sport at the moment.

