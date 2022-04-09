Chris Wood Penalty Seals Key Win For Magpies In Premier League

Newcastle moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League. (More Football News)

Chris Wood blasted home a 72nd-minute penalty, which he had earned, to lift his team to the brink of safety.

The January signing’s second goal in a black-and-white shirt piled the pressure on the teams below 14th-place Newcastle.

Wood, who became New Zealand’s record scorer during last month’s international break, had seen a first-half strike ruled out by VAR, but his decisive intervention ended his side’s three-game losing streak.

It was little more than Eddie Howe’s side — prompted throughout by the excellent Bruno Guimaraes — deserved on a night when Wolves rarely looked like claiming the three points needed to…


