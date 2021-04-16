ENTERTAINMENT

Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter: Laugh at her so-called retirement – Film TMT

Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter almost a month after her retirement. Laugh at these tweets "celebrating" the return.

Oh Twitter, apparently Chrissy Teigen simply doesn’t know learn how to give up you. Solely a pair weeks after her so-called retirement from the platform, Teigen returned to the platform. The proclaimed Mayor of Twitter is again in her workplace. Truthfully, it feels like she wanted a social media trip fairly than a everlasting retirement. We’ve all been there, Chrissy.

After all, as all the time, Twitter has ideas. When does Twitter not have ideas? Twitter has ideas on all the pieces which is why it’s a hellscape that we simply don’t know learn how to give up. From the celebrations to the eye-rolling, we’re wanting into Twitter’s emotions on Chrissy Teigen’s return to the platform.

9 Cue the Excessive College Musical soundtrack

Did you’re feeling a shift within the Pressure, Twitter?

The stability has been restored.

*sighs*

Is anybody else simply drained?

Bye

It’s only a rotating door amongst the verified customers, huh?

Snicker rule

Actually the one factor that lasted the identical period of time as Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter retirement was Michael Jordan’s baseball profession. Sure, that basically occurred. It wasn’t only a plot level for Area Jam.

#relatable

Now that’s what we name relatable.

*crickets*

Unimpressed staring time from the web for Chrissy.

Bonding time

Truthfully. We’ve by no means felt nearer to Chrissy Teigen.

Legitimate but in addition

Pay attention, be actual. Everybody on social media is, like, a minimum of slightly bit narcissistic.

Cue the Excessive College Musical soundtrack

Cheers bro! We’ll drink to that!

