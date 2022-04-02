Christian Ericsson Brentford beat Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen can’t stop scoring since his return to competitive football.

The Denmark international’s latest goal was Brentford’s first goal in a stunning 4-1 win in the English Premier League on Saturday against a Chelsea team surrounded by unrelenting takeover talks.

While third-placed Chelsea’s hold is weakening – European champions five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played one more game – Brentford move closer to consolidating their top-flight position for another season. Gone.

Brentford are 11 points away from the relegation zone after their best win since promotion. Its decision – for some, a gamble – to sign Ericsson in January looks a stellar one.

The playmaker is back in football after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championships.