Christians celebrate Palm Sunday. africannews

Hundreds of Christians around the world are celebrating the start of Holy Week this year, a year after restrictions barred individual gatherings and celebrations.

Roman Catholic priests gather for a Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Sunday to mark Palm Sunday.

The Latin Patriarch Pierbattista sat next to the Pizzaballa Edicule, a shrine built on the site where Jesus’ body was laid after being removed from the cross.

Pizzaballa also handed out palm leaves to the priests during the service.

After Mass, worshipers were expected to take part in a procession through Jerusalem, retracing the traditional path of Jesus dating back 2,000 years.

Palm Sunday is the sixth and last Sunday of Lent. it…