Christians mark Palm Sunday with a Jerusalem procession

JERUSALEM (AP) – Thousands of Christian pilgrims take part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of Holy Week.

This year the holiday comes as tourists are returning to the Holy Land after two years of disruption during the pandemic. It is also happening as tensions between Israel and Palestinians escalate amid recent Palestinian attacks in Israel, which have led to military raids in the occupied West Bank.

Worshipers took palm leaves and olive branches and walked from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday commemorates the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem and marks the beginning of the most important week of the Church, which includes the re-enactment of Good Friday …