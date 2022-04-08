Christine Lampard x Wallis: behind the scenes of the launch of the TV presenter’s new clothing collection

Christine Lampard threw a launch party with Wallis on Thursday to celebrate her second clothing collection.

The Spring/Summer collection will go live on the retailer’s website on Saturday, April 9.

The TV presenter shared a behind the scenes look at her launch party in London.

On the brand’s Instagram stories, the Newtownards woman said: “Please come behind the scenes, this is my launch party for Wallis.”

The day began with a press launch at Daphne’s, an Italian restaurant located between Chelsea and South Kensington.

Guests were given one of the first looks at the pieces, including Christine’s Loose Women co-panelist Linda Robson.