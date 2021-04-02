Christmas Abbott (Big Brother 22) Age, Height, Measurements, Instagram

Christmas Abbott is an American Tv and fitness Model, CrossFit athlete actively working in the USA Tv media industry. She was born on December 20, 1981, in Lynchburg, Virginia, United State. She is a Fitness Entrepreneur, Instagram star, and reality TV star. She Gets into the limelight with Olympic lifter at the American Open. Recently she becomes houseguests of Big Brother 2020 All-Stars. She 1st got into fame when she becomes a participant of Big Brother 19 (US). She placed 3rd and became the 9th and final member of the jury after Josh cast the sole vote to evict her.

she is famous for her career as a fitness model, and for her Instagram account. Christmas’ modeling career was launched mostly thanks to her Instagram account, As a fitness model, she follows a strict diet and eating habits Her diet is mostly focused on peanut butter, eggs, and apples, with the addition of bacon, chicken meat, vegetables, other fruits, protein shakes, coconut water, and almond milk.

Christmas Abbott Wiki

Full Name Christmas Abbott Nick Name (s) Christmas Abbott Date of Birth December 20, 1981 Age 38 Birth Place Lynchburg , United States Working Field Fitness Entrepreneur, Instagram Star, Reality TV Star Ethnicity White Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Hair Color/ Type Blonde Eye Color Blue Religion Christian Father Name Mother Name Marital Status Single Relationship(s) First Movie First Album Known For Big Brother

Instagram Page Net Worth $1 Million

Christmas Abbott Measurements

Body Measurements 34-25-36 inches Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.57 m) Weight 60 kg Dress Size Shoes Size Body Shape Athletic Bra Size 34B Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 25 inches Hips Size 36 inches

Christmas Abbott Facts

At 18, Christmas tried to enroll in the Army but got rejected after graduation from high school

After four years of spent in Iraq, she starts her own CrossFit coaching class in Raleigh.

She is the first female Pit Crewmember in the famed NASCAR in 2013.