Christmas Abbott (Big Brother 22) Age, Height, Measurements, Instagram

Christmas Abbott Height

Christmas Abbott is an American Tv and fitness Model, CrossFit athlete actively working in the USA Tv media industry. She was born on December 20, 1981, in Lynchburg, Virginia, United State. She is a Fitness Entrepreneur, Instagram star, and reality TV star. She Gets into the limelight with Olympic lifter at the American Open. Recently she becomes houseguests of Big Brother 2020 All-Stars. She 1st got into fame when she becomes a participant of Big Brother 19 (US). She placed 3rd and became the 9th and final member of the jury after Josh cast the sole vote to evict her.

she is famous for her career as a fitness model, and for her Instagram account. Christmas’ modeling career was launched mostly thanks to her Instagram account, As a fitness model, she follows a strict diet and eating habits Her diet is mostly focused on peanut butter, eggs, and apples, with the addition of bacon, chicken meat, vegetables, other fruits, protein shakes, coconut water, and almond milk.

Christmas Abbott Height
Christmas Abbott Wiki

Full Name Christmas Abbott
Nick Name (s) Christmas Abbott
Date of Birth December 20, 1981
Age 38
Birth Place Lynchburg , United States
Working Field Fitness Entrepreneur, Instagram Star, Reality TV Star
Ethnicity White
Zodiac Sign Sagittarius
Hair Color/ Type Blonde
Eye Color Blue
Religion Christian
Father Name
Mother Name
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s)
First Movie
First Album
Known For Big Brother
Instagram Page
Net Worth $1 Million

Social Media Accounts

Christmas Abbott Measurements

Body Measurements 34-25-36 inches
Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.57 m)
Weight 60 kg
Dress Size
Shoes Size
Body Shape Athletic
Bra Size 34B
Chest Size 34 inches
Waist Size 25 inches
Hips Size 36 inches

Christmas Abbott Facts

  • At 18, Christmas tried to enroll in the Army but got rejected after graduation from high school
  • After four years of spent in Iraq, she starts her own CrossFit coaching class in Raleigh.
  • She is the first female Pit Crewmember in the famed NASCAR in 2013.
Christmas Abbott Pics
