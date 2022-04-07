Christophe Willem will perform his new single for the first time on The Voice Belgium stage

This Season 10’s new coach from The Voice Belgium, Christophe Willem dazzles every live thanks to his informed comments and insane display of his talent.

Surname “Tortoise” since his participation in new star On M6, has been a real revelation to the public and the world of French songwriting for over 15 years. Unflinchingly, he loves to take risks and have fun. He produced some of the greatest works on his albums including Zazie, Katrin, Valerie Lemercier, Bertrand Berglat and Jean-Jacques Goldman. Four of his albums have received several awards (for “Diamond Disc”.List“Music of the Year 2008 Original Song Triumph, with 750,000 Albums Sales”double i “). He has also been a member of the Enfoirés collective since 2008.