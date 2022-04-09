Christopher Julian opens up about Celtic injury nightmare as French star admits he ‘couldn’t see the end’

Christopher Julian has admitted that he ‘couldn’t see the end of the road’ several times during his rehabilitation.

The Celtic defender was out for almost 16 months after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Julian crashed in the post against Dundee United in December 2020 and did not return for hoops until the Scottish Cup tie against Rath Rovers this February.

The 29-year-old was an integral player under former boss Neil Lennon, but struggled to displace the first-choice pair of Karl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers’ Ang Postecoglu.

Julian is expected to push for a starting berth next season, but he admitted that his return from a serious injury was not an easy one.

“I didn’t like it because I couldn’t see the end of it,” he said sun,

“Overall, it was a …