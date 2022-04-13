Christopher Luxon calls for dismantling traffic light systems ahead of government review

Speaking with the AM on Wednesday, Luxon said that with vaccine passes being removed, there is no longer a need for a traffic light system.

“The real problem is I don’t think there’s a need for a traffic light system. We’ve been saying for months that this vaccine is built on pass and mandate. Over time these have become less prevalent.”

Laxon said instead New Zealand needs basic rules such as wearing masks indoors and home isolation for cases and close contacts.

“We don’t need a complicated traffic light system. We need masks indoors, I don’t think we need a 200-person limit in cafes and obviously if you’re a case or a close contact we need seven.” Days of separation are required.

“If the risk changes we go back to the toolset and we do more tools and mitigation but now the risk…