Chronicle of Atlético de Madrid – Deportivo Alavés, 4-1

Atletico believe in Joao Felix’s back

The Portuguese scored a sixth consecutive win against Alves who stood before leaving for City.

Madrid, 2 April. 2022 (Europe Press) –

Atlético de Madrid beat Deportivo Alavés (4-1) on match day 30 of LaLiga Santander this Saturday, without stopping their current good run despite suffering against the Basque team, thanks to a brace from Joo Felix and Luis Suarez. Together they won.

Diego Pablo Simeone’s team added their sixth consecutive win in the league to battle for Champions League territory and, above all, nurture the team’s belief in something big in the Champions League. Atletico will play Manchester City with the illusion of a spectacular night in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Match by match,…