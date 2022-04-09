Chronicle of RCD Mallorca – Atlético de Madrid, 1-0

Muriqi puts Atletico in trouble

Simeone’s men see their fourth place in danger after falling to Mallorca who comes off relegation for a penalty goal.

Madrid, 9 April. 2022 (Europe Press) –

A penalty goal from striker Vedat Muricci has punished Atlético de Madrid at the Visit Mallorca Estadi (1-0) this Saturday and allowed RCD Mallorca to leave LaLiga Santander’s relegation positions, a rare match for all Rosiblancos. in, in which they join a few days before their second fight against Manchester City in uncertainty and they see how fourth place, the eventual access to the ‘Champions’, could be in jeopardy.

With an irrelevant Luis Suárez instead of Joo Felix, the Rosiblanco team was unable to pose a threat against an opponent more troubled by the emergency, and…