Chronicle of Real Madrid – Getafe, 2-0

Real Madrid activates ‘Champion Mode’

Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez hold the lead three days after Chelsea

Madrid, 9 April. 2022 (Europe Press) –

Real Madrid had no problem defeating Getafe this Saturday in a very serious match for Carlo Ancelotti’s pupils, who cemented their position as leaders in the Santander League and are looking for a ‘Champions League’ semi-final. Rebuilt his confidence three days after acquiring Chelsea.

The party continues in Chamartine after the stigma of ‘Classico’. Since then, the tilt has been clear: three games and three victories, among them, 1–3 at Stamford Bridge, which has received praise from across Europe for that spectacular victory under the leadership of Karim Benzema, who did not even miss the appointment. Did. Saturday.

Ancelotti rested …