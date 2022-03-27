Chronicle of Spain – Albania, 2-1

Spain adds epic to Barcelona party

In the friendly match against Albania, Danny Olmo gave Spain’s team victory in the last minute

MADRID, 26 March 2022 (Europa Press) –

The Spanish team had to wait until the last minute to beat Albania (2-1) in a friendly match played at the RCDE Stadium this Saturday, which experienced a real party – with a full house – of Ferran Torres and Dani. Thanks for the late goal Olmo, great winner of the night at Cornella.

Luis Enrique’s team had great phases, dominating with their usual authority but were unable to find the key to the goal until the final phase of the game. His opponent – with some fear – faced torrential rain in Spain and dreamed of scouring for five minutes …