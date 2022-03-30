Chronicle of Spain – Iceland: 5-0

Spain demonstrates strength and good football

The Spanish team pushes to beat Iceland without a problem in Rijor

MADRID, 29 March 2022 (Europa Press) –

The Spanish football team signed a resounding victory (5-0) against Iceland this Tuesday in their friendly at the Riazor Stadium, an opponent they disarmed from the first minute thanks to the fact that they themselves Implemented with great intensity and without saving anything, and this time with success the good football that he displayed in front of Corua fans.

It had been 13 years since Spain arrived in A Corua and the 2010 world champions did not disappoint the large number of people who flocked to Deportivo’s manor. The Icelandic team, statistically and historically uncomfortable for the Spanish, who had never defeated them…