chronology of very high stress days

this is cup For River from a while ago. This is South America, actually, It is a story of concentrated economic forces that find themselves reacting to the neglected, forgotten people who cry enough from time to time.

At this time it takes place in Peru. President Pedro CastilloThat rural teacher in straw hats, whose victory had already represented an explosion against the extreme right of the popular classes – embodied by Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, today marks 25 years for crimes against humanity and crimes against humanity. was sentenced to prison. of corruption He is at the center of a conflict that has become unbearable for him.

Commodity price rises increased the tension…