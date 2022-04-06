Church bells will ring 29 times in Humboldt, Sask., to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the fatal bus accident

Church bells in Humboldt, Sask., will ring 29 times on Wednesday to mark the mournful anniversary of the devastating bus accident.

The Humboldt Broncos hockey team was traveling to a playoff game on April 6, 2018, when the team bus crashed into a semi-truck after the driver of the truck failed to stop at a stop sign on a highway north of Tisdale. After that she went on her way. Sask.

13 people were injured and 16 died.

Humboldt Mayor Michael Beheil said there would be a low-key approach to this year’s anniversary at the request of families and because of COVID-19, but efforts would still be made to celebrate the day.

“We will continue to honor and remember that tragedy and make sure we recognize and honor those who gave us so much tribute and support during this…