Churches Filled Again at Reunion This Palm Sunday

This Sunday is election day, but for Catholics it is also Palm Sunday. After two years marked by a health crisis, this time around the people of Reunion were able to participate without restrictions in the celebration, which marks the start of Holy Week.

It is one of the main attractions for Catholic Christians before the great celebration of Easter. Today, the latter celebrates Palm Sunday which marks the beginning of Holy Week.

Many reunions arrived the day before to collect twigs of branches to take part in the ceremonies held in the different parishes of the island.