CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey; He have been part of many romantic TV shows

Hrishikesh Pandey is an Indian actor he have been working in many serial he have also done some romantic parts but he have mostly earn the fame from the show C.I.D which airs on Sony TV the show have been running from long time and people are always very hype for the upcoming new episodes.

“There’s no comparison between the two mediums. Television is like reading newspapers while films are like magazines that you read and reread. From the technical direction department to script writers and actors, TV has generated employment for a lot of people and they are surviving because of it. I would like to be a part of both these mediums. At the moment, I am concentrating on doing more films, so I am thinking of that.”

“I have been doing television shows for several years. I have been a part of many romantic, action thrillers and even saas bahu shows. But, when it comes to CID, it has given me a lot. I will not deny that in terms of respect, I have gained a lot. Even Lata from the and Asha from the (Asha Bhosle), who love the show, have always been in touch with all of us. This was one of the few shows that people used to sit and watch together with the family because there was no vulgarity. Somehow, I think its reach is beyond my imagination. Some people even think that we are a part of the police force in real life, so they treat us with immense respect and affection.”

He further share “Initially, this was not happening but now both the mediums have come closer with people from films working for television and people from TV doing films. And I feel that as long as you are getting good work on whichever medium, it really doesn’t matter whether you do films or TV.”

