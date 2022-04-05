Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond? Odds lowered on Peaky Blinders star to replace Daniel Craig

The money continues to come in for Cillian Murphy, who plays 007, despite potentially distancing himself from playing James Bond.

in short

Now that his time as Tommy Shelby on the Peaky Blinders television series is over, Cillian Murphy is again paired with replacing Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 secret agent, James Bond.

Ladbrokes commented on Monday afternoon that a run for the money had forced speculators to lower the odds of Murphy’s next bond from 25/1 to 10/1.

Bridgerton star reggae-gene Page remains a bookmaker’s favorite to replace Craig, whose last outing as 007 was at last year’s No Time to Die.