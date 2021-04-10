LATEST

Cincinnati Reds blow 5-0 lead, beat Diamondbacks in 10

Cincinnati Reds blow 5-0 lead, beat Diamondbacks in 10

Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin (right) celebrates with Jonathan India after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Naquin hit a home run and Tucker Barnhardt drove in a pair of runs, including the go-ahead score in the 10th inning, as the Cincinnati Reds regrouped for a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to extend their winning streak to six games.

Cincinnati now has a franchise-record 63 runs through its first seven games of the season, one better than the 1976 World Series championship club.

The Reds led 5-0 after six innings, with the help of Naquin’s major league-leading fifth home run, but the Cincinnati bullpen coughed up the advantage. Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar hit a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning off right-hander Lucas Sims.

Reds left-hander Cionel Perez (1-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning to earn his second career victory, while Amir Garrett pitched the 10th inning for his second save of the season.

Arizona left-hander Alex Young (0-2) gave up the Reds’ run in the 10th inning to take the loss in the Diamondbacks’ home opener.

Barnhardt had an RBI double in the sixth and laced a single to left-center with two outs in the 10th to score designated runner Eugenio Suarez, who started the inning at second base.

Jesse Winker had three hits with an RBI and a run scored in his return following a week away because of a bout with stomach flu.

Arizona had just one hit through six innings, an infield single by Carson Kelly to open the bottom of the fifth.

Winker had an RBI single in the third inning for a 1-0 lead, while Naquin homered to right-center in the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead. A Joey Votto’s fielder’s choice and Suarez sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 4-0 Reds before Barnhardt’s RBI double an inning later.

The Diamondbacks rallied in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Kelly and a two-run double from Kole Calhoun to pull within 5-3. Arizona tied it 5-5 on Escobar’s second home run in two days.

It is the first time since 1994 a Reds team has opened the season with six victories in its first seven games.

–Field Level Media

